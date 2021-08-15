Millennium Management LLC Buys Shares of 32,420 Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,561,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,805,000 after purchasing an additional 43,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $27.67 on Friday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $94.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

