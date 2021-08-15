Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Docebo worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cat Rock Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 2,532,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,615 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 832,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after purchasing an additional 279,347 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Docebo by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 675,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 118,566 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.86% of the company’s stock.

DCBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Docebo from C$83.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Docebo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of Docebo stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -276.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.35. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $72.52.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

