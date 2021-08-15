Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 277,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Casper Sleep during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casper Sleep by 804.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 75,915 shares during the period. 48.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSPR. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

In related news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Casper Sleep Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 286.68% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

