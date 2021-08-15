Millennium Management LLC Sells 245,016 Shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245,016 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in BCLS Acquisition were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCLS Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 75,000.0% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 75,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCLS Acquisition by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCLS Acquisition alerts:

Shares of BLSA stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. BCLS Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.33.

BCLS Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCLS Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLSA).

Receive News & Ratings for BCLS Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCLS Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.