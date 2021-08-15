Millennium Management LLC Sells 414,998 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU) by 67.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFIVU opened at $9.98 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.05.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. IV (OTCMKTS:CFIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.