Millennium Management LLC Sells 47,317 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 42.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 64,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 47,317 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SRI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

SRI opened at $25.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $703.82 million, a PE ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

