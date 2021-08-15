Millennium Management LLC Sells 51,865 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,962 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,865 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 53,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2,413.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 168,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after acquiring an additional 161,709 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $59.45 and a one year high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

