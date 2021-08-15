Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 32,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 169.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVIR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.96. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $94.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.25.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

