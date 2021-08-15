Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Up 1,086.7% in July

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, an increase of 1,086.7% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Minera Alamos in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:MAIFF remained flat at $$0.45 during trading hours on Friday. 578,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,433. Minera Alamos has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51.

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

