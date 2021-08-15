Mirador Capital Partners LP Takes Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. RWM Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 103,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,530,000 after buying an additional 16,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.77 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $240.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

