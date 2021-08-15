Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 134,300 shares, an increase of 89.4% from the July 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 58.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRVGF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. 389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,298. Mirvac Group has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15.

Get Mirvac Group alerts:

About Mirvac Group

Mirvac is an Australian property group with a clearly defined purpose to reimagine urban life. By creating beautiful homes, inspiring workplace precincts and thriving shopping centres, we aim to make a positive contribution to our cities and communities. Mirvac was founded in 1972, which means we've been shaping Australia's urban landscape for almost fifty years.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.