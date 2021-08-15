Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $21.21. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $20.24, with a volume of 11,926 shares traded.

The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MCW shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mister Car Wash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash during the second quarter worth about $75,510,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,007,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

