Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Shares Down 6.3%

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s share price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $46.71 and last traded at $46.75. 1,852 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 195,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Montrose Environmental Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.82.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 2,532 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $139,639.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total transaction of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,158,523. Insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Montrose Environmental Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $833,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 253,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after buying an additional 129,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

