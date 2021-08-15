Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of National Beverage worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in National Beverage by 5,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in National Beverage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Beverage by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $44.10 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

