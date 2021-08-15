Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,020 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 64,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Performance Food Group worth $13,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 310.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.24.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Performance Food Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

