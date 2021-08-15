Morgan Stanley Has $13.66 Million Stake in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $13,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 47.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $39.59 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $151,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EPAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

