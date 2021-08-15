Morgan Stanley Increases BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $34.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $32.02 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $33.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,730. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

