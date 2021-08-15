Morgan Stanley Increases Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,576 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of National Beverage worth $13,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 5,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of National Beverage by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of National Beverage by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $44.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.13. National Beverage Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

