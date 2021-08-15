Morgan Stanley Lowers IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $12.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $33.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

IMRA opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.82. IMARA has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $118.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 3.69.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMARA will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IMARA news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 39.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IMARA by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in IMARA by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IMARA by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in IMARA by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in IMARA by 88.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Company Profile

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

