Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,081 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,819 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Bottomline Technologies (de) worth $13,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,155,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter worth approximately $12,503,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,843,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,650,000 after purchasing an additional 226,091 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 297,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 123,380 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 187,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after acquiring an additional 122,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bottomline Technologies (de) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In related news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 7,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $293,478.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $1,079,077. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAY opened at $39.59 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.