Morgan Stanley Sells 17,305 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Owens Corning worth $14,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 235.8% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 567,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,269,000 after purchasing an additional 48,390 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Owens Corning stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $63.03 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

