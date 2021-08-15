Morgan Stanley Sells 18,388 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 18,388 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Maximus were worth $13,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 11.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,131 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 4.8% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 250.9% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 48,952 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,280 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 38.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,907 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at $9,418,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $4,858,744 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MMS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.23. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.