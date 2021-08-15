Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $261,940.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.33.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.