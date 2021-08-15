Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Sells $261,940.00 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $260.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11 and a beta of 1.09. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.53 and a 1 year high of $270.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $250.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,884,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

