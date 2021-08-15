Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,415.00

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,415 ($18.49) and last traded at GBX 1,415 ($18.49), with a volume of 7998 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,259.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £797.30 million and a P/E ratio of 63.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

In other news, insider Lucy Tilley purchased 73 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,225 ($16.00) per share, with a total value of £894.25 ($1,168.34). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach bought 121 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,315 ($17.18) per share, with a total value of £1,591.15 ($2,078.85). Insiders have acquired a total of 242 shares of company stock valued at $308,300 in the last three months.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

