Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 76.01%.

MOTS stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.61. Motus GI has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOTS. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

