Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

COOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.50.

COOP opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $39.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.86.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 34.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $228,762.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

