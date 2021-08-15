MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.62.

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

