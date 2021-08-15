MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Update

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 94.4% from the July 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTUAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised MTU Aero Engines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MTUAY stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $121.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of $77.92 and a 1 year high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.59 and a beta of 1.62.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

