Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Short Interest Update

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 263.9% from the July 15th total of 88,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 214.2 days.

MLLGF traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $10.18. 230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $11.29.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

