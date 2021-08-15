Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Myomo, Inc. is a commercial stage medical robotics company. It offers expanded mobility which suffering from neurological disorders and upper limb paralysis. The company develops and markets the MyoPro(R) product line of lightweight, non-invasive, powered arm braces to restore function in the paralyzed or weakened arms and hands of individuals. Myomo, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge,Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Myomo in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MYO opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.41. Myomo has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $18.88.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.16. Myomo had a negative net margin of 120.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myomo will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Myomo during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Myomo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myomo by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 28.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

