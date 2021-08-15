National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report released on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The company had revenue of C$533.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$574.48 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Laurentian set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$260.00 target price on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$257.46.

TSE BYD opened at C$243.04 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 52-week low of C$184.84 and a 52-week high of C$249.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$231.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.82%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

