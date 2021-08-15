National Bank Financial Boosts BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target to C$4.50

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$4.35 to C$4.50 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of BTBIF stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.32. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

