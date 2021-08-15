National Bank Financial Downgrades Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Sector Perform Overweight

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$13.75 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$14.75. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.57% from the company’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Lundin Gold in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.97.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$11.50 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$12.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$177.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Gold will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

