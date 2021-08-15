National Bank Financial Increases Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Price Target to C$150.00

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NUVCF. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$106.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NUVCF stock opened at $103.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.33. Nuvei has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $103.14.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.