National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $94.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.80.

NTIOF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$89.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NTIOF opened at $77.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $80.53.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $2.3533 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 3.14%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

