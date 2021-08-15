Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

