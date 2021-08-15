Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.52% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NGS opened at $10.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 million, a PE ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.12.
Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile
Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.
Read More: How to invest using market indexes
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.