Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natus Medical Incorporated is a leading provider of healthcare products used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments such as hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and newborn care. Product offerings include computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology, as well as newborn care products such as hearing screening systems, phototherapy devices for the treatment of newborn jaundice, head-cooling products for the treatment of brain injury in newborns, and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. “

Natus Medical stock opened at $25.21 on Thursday. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.36. The company has a market capitalization of $860.44 million, a PE ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.52.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $78,117.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,531.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $80,655.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,634 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the second quarter worth $931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Natus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natus Medical by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after buying an additional 30,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

