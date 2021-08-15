Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.260-$0.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$117 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $116.80 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.130-$1.250 EPS.

Shares of Natus Medical stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $25.21. 52,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,154. Natus Medical has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $860.44 million, a P/E ratio of -78.78 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.36.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Natus Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natus Medical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Natus Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Natus Medical news, VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 9,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $250,830.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,411. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alice D. Schroeder sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total value of $80,655.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $333,096.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,095 shares of company stock worth $1,037,634. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.