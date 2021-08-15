Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.08. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Malcolm G. Witter bought 15,000 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 78,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,036.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

