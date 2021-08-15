Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.49 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will post sales of $70.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navigator’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.34 million to $70.63 million. Navigator posted sales of $67.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $354.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $350.19 million to $359.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.06 million, with estimates ranging from $434.57 million to $465.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The shipping company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Navigator had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.65 million.

NVGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVGS. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Navigator in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Navigator stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,349. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $12.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.98 million, a PE ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 2.50.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

