Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SYBT opened at $51.55 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $32.71 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 27.71%. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

