Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,025 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Avalara by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avalara by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avalara by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.07.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $191,116.80. Also, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,846,509. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $165.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.95. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

