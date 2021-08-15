Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 72.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. decreased their price objective on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.85.

NICE stock opened at $264.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.94. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $209.26 and a 12 month high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. Analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.