Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 28.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,980,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,802,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 19,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 20.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.06.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,080 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,281 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb stock opened at $182.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $183.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.