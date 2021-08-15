Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $882,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,337 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in RLI by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,069,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter worth about $43,122,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RLI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in RLI during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RLI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $108.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.38. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $298.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. RLI had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 12.30%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

