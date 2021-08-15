Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $591,000 in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.36% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,569,000.

NYSEARCA AGOX opened at $26.45 on Friday. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.06.

