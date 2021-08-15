Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in creating next generation immunotherapies using de novo protein design technology. The company’s product candidate consists of NL-201 which is in clinical stage. Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.91 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.79. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $31,092. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 75,179 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,308,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 112,875 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after buying an additional 45,383 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares during the period. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

