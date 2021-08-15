Nervos Network Price Up 17.4% This Week (CKB)

Nervos Network (CURRENCY:CKB) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $399.48 million and $13.00 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,042.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,160.69 or 0.06864768 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $682.06 or 0.01481383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.63 or 0.00387965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.15 or 0.00154528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.97 or 0.00582018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00359573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00314260 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 33,277,479,034 coins and its circulating supply is 27,448,381,263 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.