Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th.

Neuronetics stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $22.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $222.65 million, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.64.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.29% and a negative net margin of 45.39%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,883 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the second quarter worth $41,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Neuronetics during the first quarter worth $73,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Neuronetics by 1,899.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

