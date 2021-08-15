Newton Hits Market Cap of $13.51 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 15th. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Newton has a market capitalization of $13.51 million and $1.10 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00132595 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.16 or 0.00154846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,999.48 or 1.00099453 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.05 or 0.00877081 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,296.23 or 0.07172918 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

