Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of Newtopia stock remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. Newtopia has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.28.
About Newtopia
