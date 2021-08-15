Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Short Interest Down 60.0% in July

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the July 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Newtopia stock remained flat at $$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday. 26,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.31. Newtopia has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.28.

About Newtopia

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

